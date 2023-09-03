Derek Hough & New Wife Hayley Erbert Enjoy Romantic Italian Honeymoon: Watch

The professional dancer shared a memorable video of their love-filled adventure, four days after they were married.

September 3, 2023 2:57PM EDT
Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough
Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Prime Video Celebration, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Jun 2023
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert BottleRock Napa Valley, Day 3, Napa Valley, USA - 28 May 2023
Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Derek Hough, 38, and Hayley Erbert, 28, looked so in love on their honeymoon, in a new video. The professional dancer took to Instagram to share the post, which included multiple clips of their time in Italy, and captioned it with, “Part 1- First trip as a married couple. There should be a name for that🤔#mrandmrshough.”

In the video, the newlyweds are doing various things, including walking hand in hand outside, petting a stray cat, and spending time on a boat. They also jumped into the sea together as they held hands, and admired the gorgeous views they were lucky enough to witness. There were many kisses and cuddles throughout as the lovebirds glowed in post-wedded bliss.

Derek’s video was shared less than a week after he and Hayley said “I do.” The lovebirds had an incredible wedding in a California forest and shared their first wedding photo on their social media accounts. “We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees,” Hayley told PEOPLE, who also debuted the epic photo. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

Derek Hough, Hayley Ebert
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert on the red carpet. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

In addition to holding their celebration at a beautiful location, Derek and Hayley looked incredible during their wedding. The bride wore a custom wedding gown designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa and the groom wore a Tom Ford suit. Some of their celebrity wedding guests included Jenna JohnsonShawn JohnsonNina DobrevShaun WhiteAlfonso RibeiroFreida PintoAmy PurdyRobert and Kym Hejavec, and, Julianne Hough.

Derek and Hayley first met when Hayley joined her future husband’s MOVE Live Tour in 2014. They crossed paths again when she was hired to join the Dancing with the Stars season 21 troupe. They started dating sometime after their second meeting and went public with their romance in 2017.

