Hayden Panettiere Reveals Pink Hair Makeover In Rare Photo

Hayden Panettiere, 34, has pink hair! The actress, who is known for her blonde locks, took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself glamming up for a photoshoot and rocking the Barbie-like tresses. She was sitting down in a white robe and holding up what appeared to be a heart-shaped compact.

“Pink hair don’t care! #photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam,” she wrote in the caption. The beauty also had on pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick. Her nails were also painted a light pink and she here eyebrow shape was on point.

Hayden’s latest photo comes just a week after she was photographed with her pink hair while walking in LAX with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson. They were both walking alongside each other as they carried and rolled several pieces of luggage. The seemed to indicate the on-again, off-again lovebirds are back together after previously breaking up. They first sparked reconciliation rumors in Nov. 2022, after a domestic violence situation between them made headlines.

Throughout the course of Hayden and Brian’s relationship, he faced multiple domestic violence charges and even served time in 2021 for apparently hitting the Scream 4 star. In Apr., she hinted that they may be back together, in an in-depth interview with The New York Times. After admitting they became friends again, she said, their relationship was “contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery.”

When Hayden’s not getting attention for her hair or her love life, she’s doing so for her figure. The talent, who is also a mother of one, recently revealed she got a breast reduction. “My body still didn’t feel like it belonged to me,” she explained in an interview with Women’s Health. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with somebody who wants to tweak something if it makes them feel more confident,” Hayden added. “That’s all I have to say about it. My confidence is back.”

“What I love most about my body is what it’s been through. It’s served me well,” she continued. “It’s been through childbirth. It’s been through everything with me, to remind me where I’ve been and what I’ve been through.”