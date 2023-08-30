Post Malone Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss After Cutting Soda From His Diet: Photo

Post Malone, 28, is looking incredible, in his latest Instagram photo! The rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, posed for a mirror selfie while showing off his 55-pound weight loss in a black shirt under a black leather blazer, black pants, and black boots. The hunk also wore a baseball cap and had a full beard as he gave a serious look to the camera.

“Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass, i love you 🍻💕,” the talented artist captioned the impressive post. He received compliments right away. “Posty looking good,” one follower wrote, while another shared that he was in his “baddie era.” A third wrote, “Lookin’ like a snack,” and many more posted clapping emojis.

Post’s latest photo comes after he spoke about his weight loss during an interview with Joe Rogan, earlier this month. He admitted that at his heaviest, he weighed 240 pounds, but he was now down to 185 pounds. In Apr., he also said being a dad is what motivated him to shed the weight, and added that changing his diet and living an overall healthier life was what helped him in the long run.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs,” Post wrote on Apr. 27 while on tour in Europe. “I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, [my] performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess ‘dad life’ kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

Post, who welcomed a daughter with his fiancee in May 2022, also mentioned soda, especially, during his interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad,” he told Joe Rogan. “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”