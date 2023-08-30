‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Stuns In Totally Sheer Dress While At Dinner With Katie Maloney

Ariana Madix left little to the imagination when she slayed in a completely sheer dress while out to dinner with Katie Maloney.

August 30, 2023 11:00AM EDT
ariana madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix 'Vanderpump Rules' TV Series premeire, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Feb 2023
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix 'Vanderpump A Paris' Celebrates Grand Opening, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Apr 2022
In this image released on June 5, American actress Ariana Madix and actor Tom Sandoval arrive at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States - 06 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix has been on an absolute roll lately and her latest outfit may just be our favorite. The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star stepped out to dinner with her co-star Katie Maloney, 36, when Ariana wore a sheer green dress that showed off a ton of skin.

ariana madix
Ariana Madix slayed in this blue cutout dress at Bravocon 2022. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Ariana’s long-sleeve lace dress was entirely see-through and had a massive cutout on her chest revealing bare, ample cleavage. Beneath her fitted maxi dress, Ariana showed off her bare but in a tiny green G-string thong, and she accessorized with nude leather chunky heels. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves while a smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together. Ariana was joined by Katie, who looked just as stunning in a silk blue mini dress with black lace details.

Ever since Scandoval, (Ariana’s ex, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana with her BFF Raquel Leviss), Ariana has taken the world by storm and her outfits have been top-notch. Aside from this look, Ariana was recently on Love Island USA when she wore a bright blue fringe halter neck dress with a tiny slit on the front of the skirt, revealing her long, toned legs. The back of the dress was entirely cut out and she topped her look off with gold strappy sandals. While on the show, Ariana also wore a white pleated mini dress with a bejeweled halter neckline, a cutout on her chest, and cutouts on the sides of her tiny waist.

Another one of our favorite looks from the reality star was her strapless pink mini dress. The sparkly dark pink frock had a scalloped hem lined with rhinestones and was cut out on the corset bodice revealing major cleavage.

