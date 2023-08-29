Dennis Rodman Gets His Girlfriend’s Face Tattooed On His Butt Cheek: ‘Always By My Side’

Dennis Rodman is clearly head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Yella Yella, because he keeps getting tattoos of the rapper on his body. The former NBA star, 62, took to Instagram on August 25 to reveal the new ink that is on his butt cheek. Dennis laid down in the video as the tattoo artist unveiled the tattoo portrait of Dennis and Yella Yella on the athlete’s butt. “Always By My Side,” Dennis wrote alongside the clip. He also directed his fans to the couple’s joint YouTube channel to watch the full video of the tattoo process.

This isn’t the first time that Dennis got inked as a tribute to his girlfriend. In July, Dennis revealed a tattoo of Yella Yella on the right side of his face, as he confirmed their relationship for the first time on social media. Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Van Johnson did the tattoo and shared a video of the finished ink on Dennis’ face. “So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?” Van wrote, tagging Dennis.

After Dennis revealed his face tattoo on Instagram, Yella Yella told TMZ Sports that she thought Dennis was “crazy” for wanting to do it. “I actually told him not to do it,” she revealed. “I’m like, ‘What’re you doing?’ ” Yella Yella also called Dennis a “wild boy” because he actually wanted the tattoo of his girlfriend on his face to be even bigger. Like we said, Dennis is madly in love right now!

Dennis told TMZ Sports that he got the face tattoo of Yella Yella as a way of honoring their relationship which started in 2022. “She’s very lovely,” he said about the “Eyes Roll Back” rapper. “And I thank her for loving me the way I am — and that’s why I did it for her,” he added.

The tattoo artist who worked on the former Chicago Bull player revealed how he held up when he got the massive ink on his face in July. “He was a champ, he sat through it,” Van said, before calling Dennis’ over-the-top tattoo “pretty random.” “But he love the hell out that girl,” Van also said about Dennis and Yella Yella.

Dennis has always loved tattoos, but he’s really gone into overdrive this summer. And that’s all because of his relationship with Yella Yella. Stay tuned for where Dennis gets his next tattoo of his loving girlfriend.