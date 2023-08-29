‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Engaged To BF Christian Gold: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams is engaged! The 48-year-old beauty announced her engagement to her boyfriend Christian Gold via Instagram on Monday, August 28. Jennifer proudly flashed the massive blue diamond ring on her finger in the first photo from her post, and she tagged Christian. “Future Mrs,” Jennifer wrote in her caption, with a diamond emoji and a heart emoji. After the picture of her ring, Jennifer shared a quote that read, “Don’t Be Shocked When Life Starts To Get Good. You Deserve That.”

Jennifer got a lot of love on social media after she announced her engagement. “Awwwwww friend that is amazing. congratulations,” Tamar Braxton wrote in the comments section. “Congratulations! Beautiful just like you!” said Cynthia Bailey, while Porsha Williams wrote, “Awe Congratulations. beautiful ring Queen!” Jennifer’s Basketball Wives co-star Evelyn Lozada congratulated her as well, writing, “Bridesmaid, here I come lol.”

This will be Jennifer’s second marriage. She was previously married to retired NBA star Eric Williams, 51, for a decade and their tumultuous divorce played out on the VH1 reality show. Eric infamously threw a drink in Jennifer’s face while they were fighting on the show. They did not have any children together.

Jennifer went public with her relationship with Christian, an investor, on his 30th birthday in June 2023. She posted a photo out for drinks together (which you can see below) with a sweet message to her beau wishing him “peace” and “love” on his birthday.

Jennifer and Christian revealed the origins of their relationship in a video on their YouTube channel in early August. They said they met through a mutual friend on a rooftop in December. “I saw her sitting there and I was just like, ‘aw man be good,’ ” Christian said. “We were just having good conversation amongst everybody and it also felt like him and I were talking and connecting,” Jennifer added.

After connecting that night, the pair asked their friend about each other, and they got dinner at Nobu a few nights later, they said. Christian explained in the YouTube video that while he “wasn’t even in the market looking for a relationship because I just felt like it wasn’t time yet,” he simply could not resist how he felt about Jennifer. And now they’re engaged!