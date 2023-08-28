Steve Harvey Shuts Down Rumors That His Wife Cheated On Him: ‘I Ain’t Got No Time For Gossip’

Steve Harvey slammed the rumors that his wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey cheated on him. The famous comedian, 66, spoke to the audience at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, August 27 and denied that his wife of 16 years had an affair. “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,” Steve said in a TikTok from his appearance at the event.

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy Man,” Steve added. “I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining,” he said.

The rumors about Steve and Marjorie, 58, started from YouTuber KEEM. He shared a tweet on August 26 claiming that Marjorie cheated on Steve “with the bodyguard and the personal chef.” He posted a follow-up tweet writing, “allegedly that’s what the Internet is saying.” The accusation quickly went viral on social media leading Steve to have to speak out and deny that his wife ever had an affair.

Steve’s been married to Marjorie since 2007 and he’s a stepfather to her three kids Morgan, 37, Jason, 32, and Lori, 26. Marjorie is a stepmom to Steve’s four children — twins Brandi and Karli, both 41, Broderick, 32, and Wynton, 26 — from his first two marriages. The Family Feud host was married to Marcia Harvey and Mary Shackelford before Marjorie.

Steve met his third wife at a comedy club in Memphis in 1990. They connected right away but waited a while to start dating because Steve wanted to focus on his career. “Before a man can be of use to a woman…he’s got to know who he is, what he does and how much he’s going to make,” he told Essence in 2014. The couple reconnected in 2005 and got married two years later.

“Every great man has a woman,” Steve said to Essence. “I didn’t say successful man, I said great man. Greatness is when you’re the husband and father you’re supposed to be. When everyone surrounding you looks up to you, depends on you, and you come through for them. That’s greatness.”