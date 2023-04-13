Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie: Their Love Story, Plus Why His Two Previous Marriages Ended

Steve Harvey is a comedian, game show host, and TV personality.

Steve has been married to his wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey since 2007.

Before meeting Marjorie, Steve was wed twice before.

Steve Harvey has been a comedy staple for decades! The comedian, 66, has been entertaining audiences whether it’s through his standup, hosting Showtime At The Apollo, Family Feud, or any of his other shows like The Steve Harvey Show and Judge Steve Harvey, for generations. Steve has long made his fans laugh in a plethora of different roles over the years.

Throughout his career, Steve has been married on three separate occasions, but his marriage to his third wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey (née Bridges) has been his longest relationship. The pair have been married since 2007, and over 15 years later, they’re still going strong. Find out everything you need to know about Marjorie and Steve’s past two wives here.

Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie and Steve first met at a comedy club in Memphis in 1990. The pair recounted their first meeting during a 2018 episode of Steve’s talk show. The comedian’s wife revealed that she was “late” to the comedy show, which she attended with a girlfriend. Steve said he was immediately awestruck. “She came down front with her girlfriend. When I saw her, I quit breathing,” he said. Marjorie said she was afraid that he was going to call her out onstage for being late. “I thought I was going to become part of the show,” she said. Marjorie explained that he stopped the show and just stared at her. “He was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I don’t know who this is, but I’m gonna marry her,'” she recalled.

Shortly after they first connected, Marjorie also said that the connection was instant. “I knew he was The One shortly after I started dated him… but then he just left. Disappeared,” she told Essence in 2014. Even though the connection in the 90s was instant, why did it fizzle it? Steve explained to the outlet that he wanted to make sure he was earning enough to support them, and they reconnected in 2005. “Before a man can be of use to a woman…he’s got to know who he is, what he does and how much he’s going to make,” he said.

As they managed to reconnect after years, both Steve and Marjorie were both parents when they met, and Steve became a stepfather to Marjorie’s three kids Morgan, 37, Jason, 32, and Lori, 26. Marjorie has also become a stepmom to Steve’s four children from his past relationships.

Nearly 20 years after marrying (and over 30 after first connecting at a comedy club), the pair are still head over heels for one another. Steve opened up about how Marjorie changed his life for the better in a 2012 interview with People. “Marjorie changed the way I existed. I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected,” he said.

Marjorie has also gushed about Steve on plenty of occasions and regularly shares photos of them together on her Instagram. During the comic’s infamous 2015 Miss Universe flub, she wrote a sweet message praising him on social media. “You are a Stand Up Man and A True Class Act the way you went back out on the stage on live TV and took full responsibility alone. I am so proud to be your wife! I love you,” she wrote.

Mary Lee Harvey

Before reconnecting with Marjorie, Steve was married to Mary Lee Harvey (née Shackelford) from 1996 until 2005. The pair also share a son Wynton, 25. Steve reportedly met his second wife while she was working as a makeup artist at a mall in 1989, according to People. After they split, Steve said he and Mary were “still friends” in an interview with Jet. “She’s the mother of my son, one of my greatest gifts, and she helped me get to where I am, so I will never say anything negative about her,” he said.

Despite saying he didn’t want to speak ill of his ex after the split, Steve and Mary did face some legal battles after their divorce. Mary has accused him of many different crimes since their split, including a 2017 filing, where she claimed that he had “threaten[ed], manipulate[d], and cause[d] intentional emotional distress,” per Us Weekly. Steve’s attorneys denied the allegations. “Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false,” they said in a statement at the time.

Marcia Harvey

Steve married his first wife Marcia in 1981, and the pair were married until 1994. They had three children: twin girls Brandi, and, Karli, both 41, and son Broderick, 32. Of all of his marriages, Steve’s first wife is the most private, but she did write a book called Thoughts from My Mind in 2014.