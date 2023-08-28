Kendall Jenner Rocked Black Leather Flip Flops & You Can Shop A Similar Pair For Less Than 1/2 The Price

Image Credit: Pixelformula/Sipa/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kendall Jenner shared her all-black chic outfit in a fun bathroom mirror selfie with bestie Hailey Bieber, via her Instagram story. She paired a dramatic long black dress with simple black flip-flops, which balanced the outfit perfectly. Although her shoes were from The Row, we found a similar pair on Amazon, the Shoe Land Flip Flops, for less than $20!

Get the Shoe Land Flip Flops for $18.99 on Amazon today!

Comfortable, versatile, and reasonable — these are three words that describe the perfect shoe. You can throw on these Amazon flip-flops to go to the beach, or dress them up with a long dress, just like Kendall! The choices are endless. Flip-flops no longer have the reputation they once had — the shoe style is now trending and becoming more popular each day. Who doesn’t want their feet to be comfortable 24/7?

Flip-flops are no longer shamed in the fashion world — they are now a staple. They’re a must-have shoe for summer vacations, out to dinner, or even just walking down the street. Fashion does not need to involve pain. Although uncomfortable heels aren’t fully on the outs, flip-flops are definitely becoming more popular in the high-end fashion world. All in all, everyone needs a pair of black flip-flops in their closet!

Amazon shoppers love these sandals. “Fantastic!! extremely comfortable, Have them in many colors, great value for price,” one reviewer said. If you’re not in the market for black, there are 15 color options. Spice up your footwear with a bright pink or orange, you won’t regret it!