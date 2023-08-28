Elton John, 76, Hospitalized After Fall At His Home In France

Elton John's rep confirmed that the singer spent the night at a local hospital in Nice, France after he slipped and fell at his villa.

August 28, 2023
Elton John
Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 5, UK - 25 Jun 2023
Image Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Elton John, 76, was hospitalized after he fell at his home in Nice, France on Sunday, August 27. “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the singer’s rep told Page Six and BBC News on Monday, August 28. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health,” the rep added.

Elton John (Photo: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Elton’s rep didn’t reveal what caused the fall that sent the British legend to the hospital. Elton has been spending his summer in France with his husband, David Furnish, 60, and their sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10. He wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with his final show in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8. Elton released a statement saying goodbye to his tour which began in 2018 and lasted for five years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years,” Elton said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show.”

“Tonight has been magical,” the “Hold Me Closer” singer said after the final show in Stockholm. “I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’ve finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever,” he added. 

Elton previously talked about retiring from music with Anderson Cooper before his final tour began. “I can’t go on forever,” Elton shared in the CNN interview. The Grammy Award winner also said at the time that he needed to prioritize his husband and his two sons over his career. “We had children and had changed our lives and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said I’m going to miss too much of this,” said Elton. “I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye.”

