Carmen Electra, 51, Rocks Black Bustier For Her Gia Beverly Hills Party: Photos

Carmen Electra, 51, looked incredible during her appearance at a Beverly Hills, CA mansion on Friday. The beauty was hosting the House of Gia event at the impressive location and posed in a long black lace dress with a sheer bustier top and slit at the bottom. She also had her long wavy hair down and carried a light pink purse in one hand, during the outing.

Carmen also wore matching makeup that included thick black eyeliner and a shimmery eyeshadow. She accessorized with dangling earrings and topped her look off with black platform heels. She struck various sexy poses on the red carpet, and turned the heads of many onlookers.

Carmen’s House of Gia event was held to celebrate the launch of her collaboration with the fashion label for I. A.M. GIA’s Platinum Collection 2023. The latest line of clothing dropped on Aug. 27, and many other stars came out to support her during the event. They included Chloe Cherry, Caylee Cowan, Slick Woods, Brooke Schofield, Alana Pallister, and RuPaul Drag Race season 13 winner Symone.

In addition to posing for professional photos at the party, Carmen took to her Instagram story to share various snapshots taken during the memorable occasion. One photo showed her hanging out with Symone and model Gigi Goode. “@iamgia. @the_symone @thegigigoode. The girlies showed outtttttt 💋,” she captioned it. Another reposted photo also showed her with Brooke and Ari Martin.

Carmen’s fun-filled night out in Beverly Hills comes after she made headlines for sharing photos of herself in various stylish pink outfits a few weeks ago. One of them included a tiny crop top with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt, and another was a neon bikini. She also posed in a light pink bikini and a darker pink one-piece swimsuit, leaving many fans to say she was “channeling” Barbie. “the year of pink 💖💗💕💓💞,” Carmen captioned the pink-filled post.