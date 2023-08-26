Helen Mirren, 78, Stuns On Makeup Free Outing In West Hollywood: Photos

Helen Mirren, 78, looked incredible during a rare outing in West Hollywood, CA this week. The legendary actress went makeup-free as she was photographed in a bright blue quarter-sleeve top with a matching colorful floral patterned skirt. She also added baby blue flat shoes with straps in the middle and had her hair pulled back as she accessorized with a silver necklace and silver hoop earrings.

At one point during the outing, Helen held up an Ace Hardware paper bag and smiled for cameras as she strolled on by. She also held onto a green purse that was over one shoulder during some of the time she was out and about. It’s unclear exactly what purchases the talented star made during her outing, but she recently opened up about having a garden that makes her a “better actor” and doesn’t let her have an ego.

“I think gardening probably helps me be a better actor,” she told DuJour magazine. “It kind of cleans your brain. You can’t have an ego with a garden. The f***ing plant just won’t grow where you want it to grow. It’s good for an actor to have the cobwebs and ego and insecurity go away for a little.”

When Helen’s not making headlines with her rare outings or magazine interviews, she’s doing so with her appearances at events. Back in March, she brought her adorable grandson, Basil Hackford, to the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods! They sweetly posed on the carpet of the event, which can be seen below, and the proud grandmother put one arm around the cutie’s shoulder as she smiled.

Helen wore a a long black, sheer dress with a V-neck and a black headband in her long hair, which was swept over one shoulder, at the fun event. She also accessorized with dangling earrings. Her redheaded grandson, who had long hair, wore a light blue button-down shirt and gray slacks. He also wore black sneakers that looked great with the rest of his outfit.