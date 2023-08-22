Sadie Sink Shows Off Her Short Hair Makeover While Rocking Overalls In Rare Outing: Photo

Sadie Sink debuted a short hair makeover while out in New York City on August 21. The 21-year-old rarely makes a public appearance and her latest look was amazing as she debuted short, shoulder-length red hair while grabbing lunch with a friend in new photos.

The Stranger Things star first chopped off all of her red hair back in May, done by hairstylist, Tommy Buckett, however, we haven’t been able to see her new look until this week. For the outing, Sadie had her short hair down and wet in loose, natural airwaves while she wore a pair of baggy overalls.

Beneath her overalls, she wore a tiny spaghetti strap Free People Skinny Strap Seamless Brami cropped tank top and she topped her look off with a pair of black Miu Miu Nappa Leather Ballerinas flats, a Stella McCartney Frayme Small Black Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, and a pair of round Persol Po3286S Sunglasses.

Sadie is known for her long, wavy red hair, so it came as a complete surprise when she debuted a much shorter haircut. While we loved Sadie’s super long, deep red hairstyle, she proved she can pull off any look as her shorter hair suits her perfectly. Fans got a first-hand look at her new hairdo at the beginning of the summer when someone posted a video of Sadie with her short hair singing with her friends’ band at a bar in NYC. The video, which has over 85,000 likes, was posted with the caption, “Do u think she cut her hair for her new movie? Even if she didnt she looks amazing.”