Sadie Sink Is Gorgeous In Strapless Black Dress For ‘The Whale’ Screening

Sadie Sink looked sensational at a screening of her film The Whale on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Stranger Things star, 20, really stole the show in her sparkling strapless Chanel dress during the event at New York’s Alice Tully Hall.

The Texas-born talent’s dress was elegant but filled with fun details. Balancing a playful and refined style, the layered black look had bands of sequins breaking up the dress’ tiers of tulle fabric. A sheer flounce at the bottom tied things together with feminine charm, while a diamond necklace and classic black pumps were the perfect accessories.

For hair, the stunning redhead rocked her scarlet tresses in loose waves, which she brushed to the side and swept over her shoulders elegantly. With makeup, Sadie he played up her natural features with bronze lips, defined brows, and a flick of eyeliner.

She teamed up with co-star Brendan Fraiser on the red carpet. He looked dapper in a blue pinstriped suit and square, black glasses as he wrapped his arm around his on-screen offspring, who herself offered a small smile.

While The Whale doesn’t come out until Dec. 9, 2022, the film has already generated its fair share of buzz. Leading man Brendan has become an early awards season front-runner for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky film. The Whale follows the life of Charlie, a reclusive 600lb English teacher looking to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie) as he battles increasingly troubling health issues.

While Brendan’s performance is clearly one to be watched, the Encino Man actor also had major praise for co-star Sadie. Talking up her acting skills in a video for GQ in mid-November, he said, “The fluidity that Sadie plays, this beautiful, controlled rage, was breathtaking to me.”

In fact, her performances were so evocative, Brendan admitted he would sometimes forget his dialogue. “I was constantly going up on my lines,” he revealed.

“And that’s just because I have cobwebs upstairs and I was wearing a lot of gear, but also because I was just slack-jawed. I’m not joking,” he went on, adding, “Watching her work — she won the game ball every day we worked, I’m telling you.”