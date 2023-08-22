Kesha Poses Naked In A Creek As She Promotes Latest Album ‘Gag Order’: Photo

Kesha is baring it all. The 36-year-old singer took the scenic route quite literally with her latest Instagram post. She posed naked while standing in a creek. To cover part of herself, Kesha used a photo of her Gag Order cover. “The only thing I have on is my album,” the “Tik Tok” singer captioned the photo.

In a not-so-subtle way, Kesha is promoting her latest album, Gag Order. The singer released her fifth studio album in May 2023. She’s set to embark on her Gag Order tour in October 2023.

Back in June 2023, Kesha posed naked in a series of photos with just the Gag Order vinyl albums covering herself. “GET NAKED AND LISTEN TO GAG ORDER ON VINYL!” her Instagram caption wrote. She also added, “Who needs clothes when you got my new record??!!”

The singer admitted to Rolling Stone that creating Gag Order was like “giving birth.” She added, “I really dug into some of my uglier emotions and sides of myself that are less fun. It’s scary being vulnerable. The fact that I have compiled an entire record of these emotions, of anger, of insecurity, of anxiety, of grief, of pain, of regret, all of that is so nerve-racking — but it’s also so healing.”

The past year has been an eventful one for Kesha. Not only did she release a new album, her near decade-long legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke finally came to a close. Kesha sued the producer in 2014 after she claimed he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her years earlier.

This sparked an ongoing legal war between the two filled with suits and countersuits. Dr. Luke denied Kesha’s accusations and sued her for defamation. In late June 2023, Kesha and Dr. Luke reached a settlement over their claims.

“Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened,” Kesha said in a statement “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”