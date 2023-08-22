Drew Barrymore & Reneé Rapp Flee The Stage After A Fan Rushes At Them: Scary Video

Drew Barrymore and Renee Rapp walked offstage in the middle of a live conversation held at the 92nd Street Y, after an audience member rushed toward the stage on Monday, Aug. 21. Both women seemed shocked by the fan and quickly made their way offstage. Luckily, it appeared that the audience member was booted from the show, and both actresses returned to the stage to continue the event.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

In the middle of the conversation, a man could be heard yelling out to Drew, 48, and her reaction at first seemed surprised but cordial. After hearing the audience member scream out to her, she said, “Oh my God, yes. Hi!” As the audience member approached, he could be heard yelling more, but it was difficult to decipher what he was saying in the footage of the event.

Seemingly, after realizing that the audience member was approaching the stage, Drew and Renee, 23, both seemed frightened. The Mean Girls: The Musical actress was shifting around in her seat and quickly got up. As security ran out to the front of the stage, both Renee and Drew had their arms around each other and walked off stage.

HollywoodLife has not been able to verify the identity of the man. We’ve also reached out to reps for Drew Barrymore and the 92nd St. Y for comment.

The incident caused a short delay, and someone working at the event returned to the stage some time later to tell the audience that they’d return shortly. After Drew and Renee returned to the stage, the Snow Angel singer gave props to the talk show host for wanting to return to the stage quickly. “The second they were like, ‘Okay, we’re good.’ They were like, ‘Hey, do you need anything? Do you need to sit?’ [Drew] was like, ‘Oh, no. I got it. I’m good!'” Renee explained.

Drew also complimented Renee’s “protectiveness” saying she “went full bodyguard” as they went offstage. “I have a new definition of your sexiness,” the 50 First Dates actress said. “You are my Kevin Costner.”