Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 37, Attends ‘Deltopia’ Premiere In Dress She Once Wore With Her Mom

Chloe Lattanzi, 37, looked gorgeous in one of her favorite dresses, at the premiere of Deltopia in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday. The daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John, smiled and posed on the red carpet of the event in the fitted strapless olive green Hervé Léger dress. She had her hair down and added white slip-on heels with the look.

Chloe’s epic fashion choice is the same one she wore back in 2016, at the premiere of Dead 7, which she attended with her mom. She wore nude heels with the dress at the time, and had shorter hair. Olivia also looked amazing in a black and white blazer and black pants.

Chloe’s latest public outing comes after she revealed what Olivia’s last words were before her death at the age of 73 a year ago. She was being interviewed on Today alongside Olivia’s widower John Easterling, when she opened up about the heartbreaking moment. “The last words she could say to me was, ‘My sunshine,” she said. The doting daughter also said that “right before [Olivia] lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

Chloe, whose father is Matt Lattanzi, also expressed the immense love she has for Olivia. “I love my mom more than anything,” she explained. “She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people.”

Since her passing, Olivia’s fans have shown Chloe, who is her only child, and the rest of her family a lot of support, and Chloe wanted the public to know it hadn’t gone unnoticed. “It actually has been a life raft. It has felt like a big hug from the universe,” she continued to tell Today. “And I’m very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection.”