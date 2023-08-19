Dua Lipa Explores Ibiza With Boyfriend Romain Gavras & Siblings Rina, 22, & Gjin, 17: Photos

The singer wore a stylish tank top and denim shorts as she hung out near an outdoor bench at one point during the getaway.

August 19, 2023 4:44PM EDT
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa, 27, looked relaxed and content when she was photographed hanging out in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday. The singer was joined by her boyfriend Romain Gavras, and her siblings, sister Rina, 22, and brother Gjin, 17, as she smoked and showed off a casual yet stylish outfit that included a white and red tank top and knee-length denim shorts. She also had her hair down and added orange slip-on shoes to her look.

Romain also looked fashionable in an all black outfit that included a T-shirt, jeans, and a hat. He also wore white sneakers and sunglasses and had a full beard. Rina also enjoyed a smoke while wearing a pink, teal, and white striped shirt, denim shorts, and white sneakers, while Gjin wore a light brown T-shirt, camouflaged shorts, and tan shoes.

Dua at the ‘Barbie’ premiere. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Dua’s latest vacation with Romain and her family comes after she and the hunk, who is the son of GrecoFrench filmmaker Costa-Gavras, first sparked romance rumors back in Feb. “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They have been enjoying spending time together.”

The insider added that Dua and Romain, who previously dated singer Rita Ora, have “lots in common,” and she has already met his “close circle” of people. “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry,” the source continued. “She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

Dua at another previous event. (Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Before Dua and Romain were seen together, she was rumored to be dating Jack Harlow. They had been in “constant communication” after meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, CA in December,  Page Six reported. An insider told the outlet that Jack was “very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” It’s unclear what, if anything, happened between them or why it stopped, but her latest outings prove she’s been enjoying most of this year with Romain.

