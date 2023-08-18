Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, Looks Gorgeous Going Makeup-Free In New Selfie As She Celebrates Instagram Milestone: Photo

Michelle Pfeiffer always looks fabulous with or without makeup and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 64-year-old went makeup-free in a new selfie from her couch to celebrate getting three million Instagram followers.

Michelle posted the photo with the caption, “3M followers. Thank you all for hanging out with me here!!” In the selfie, which was taken on her couch, the actress showed off her bare face while her blonde hair was down and natural in loose waves. She wore a gray crewneck sweatshirt and smiled for the camera in the sweet photo.

If there’s one thing we love about Michelle, it’s how real she is on social media, and just the other day she posted a photo posing with Jonathan Van Ness, where she rocked a cropped, mustard yellow T-shirt while her hair was down and pin-straight while parted to the side. A smokey eye and a nude lip tied her casual but chic look together.

Aside from this photo, Michelle went makeup-free in another selfie, yet again, but this time with her dog. In the picture, Michelle rocked a black V-neck T-shirt with a pair of blue and black tie-dye leggings. She had no makeup on and rocked a pair of round eyeglasses while her platinum blonde hair was down and straight, ending at her shoulders.

Michelle loves posting photos with her tiny dog and in the photo, she wore a baggy white T-shirt while holding her dog in her sweatshirt with the caption, “How could this Angel have chewed a hole in my shirt?” This time, Michelle rocked a subtle smokey eye and a matte pink lip with a pair of chunky black eyeglasses.