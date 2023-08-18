Hilarie Burton Embraces Her Grays In New Selfie With Son Gus, 13: Photos

Hilarie Burton, 41, spent some one-on-one time with her son, Gus, 13, recently and looked fabulous in the photos she shared via Instagram on Aug. 18. The One Tree Hill alum rocked her gray tresses down in loose beach waves and looked extra chic in a black lace tank top. In the first slide, Hilarie paired her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and matching gold necklaces. Her son posed alongside her silly-face selfie and rocked a multi-colored button-up shirt.

The third slide of her carousel of photos highlighted her natural hair color, as her silver eyeglasses matched the hue of her hair. The mother-of-two took her son to see a production of The Lost Colony and gushed about their bonding time in the caption. “I was given great advice awhile back by my dear friend @tara_shafer to take solo trips with each of my kids whenever I could,” Hilarie explained. “That one-on-one attention is so important. So last night, Gus and I trekked to Manteo to catch @thelostcolony show.”

She concluded the sweet caption by expressing how she is soaking up the time she has with Gus as he gets older. “My dude loves theater and so it was fun to go on the backstage tour (thank you to our guides!) where he was allowed to put on Andy Griffith’s armor from his time in the production,” the 41-year-old penned. “Pretty soon this teenager will be too cool for his ol mom, so I’ll take these dates any time I can get em. Xo.”

Soon after the White Collar alum shared the sentiment and photos, many of her 1.7 million followers took to the comments to gush over the moment. “He will never be too cool for you. You’ll just keep getting cooler together. I know things,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Never too cool for you! Greatest mom, dad and kids.” Hilarie and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 57, have been married since 2019 and also share a daughter, George, 5.

A separate fan also couldn’t help but shout out how “cool” Hilarie and the 57-year-old are. “To [sic] cool for Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan? You are literally one of the cooles [sic] couple on this World,” they wrote. A fourth admirer also swooned over how grown up Gus is. “What happened, he looks SO grown up all of a sudden!! Enjoy each and every quality time you get together one on one,” they added. The Walking Dead heartthrob and his wife may have not tied the knot until 2019, however, their first date was in 2009.