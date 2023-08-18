‘Before The 90 Days’ Exclusive Preview: Violet Catches Riley ‘Off Guard’ Over Money Demands

Violet doesn’t want to burst her happy bubble with Riley, but she has questions that he needs to answer in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 20 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. “I’ll be happy if Riley and I are always happy like this. But Riley is not staying in Vietnam for much longer, and we still have so many things to talk about,” she says.

Violet is trying to decide if she’ll move to America with him, but she’s determined to make sure her family is secure. “I don’t have a job. I don’t have money,” Violet says to Riley. She wants to know if he’ll support her if she moves with him. Riley assures Violet that he can take care of her.

“I just want to know how much you have in your account bank?” Violet asks. She wants to make sure Riley can financially support her and her daughters. Riley mentions has close to $100,000 in the bank. He asks her if that makes her feel secure about moving to America. Violet doesn’t know how much money that really measures up to.

“I make broke look really good,” Riley quips. “My life is very simple, and I could ensure if we are to move forward and you and the girls come to live with me, we’ll have enough finances to make you feel comfortable.”

Riley reveals this sudden discussion about money catches him “off guard.” He understands that Violet has questions, but he wants her to be open and honest with him, too.

Riley and Violet met online, and he’s flown all the way to Vietnam to fight for their love. They’ve had their fair share of struggles in the two years since they’ve met, and Riley has been thinking about hiring a private investigator to determine if he can really trust Violet. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.