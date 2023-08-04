’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Exclusive Preview: Razvan’s Friend Calls Amanda & Razvan’s Relationship ‘Toxic’

View gallery

Razvan’s friend Diana pulls Amanda aside after her pool party in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. Diana doesn’t beat around the bush and asks Amanda if she loves Razvan or if she’s just attached to him.

“No, I’m in love with him. If I didn’t love him and I didn’t think it was worth leaving my kids at home for three weeks…” Amanda begins to say. Diana reveals she’s bringing this up because she noticed something was off between Amanda and Razvan at her party. She believes their “eye contact” is indicative of a “toxic relationship”

“I don’t think our relationship is toxic. I think we love each other very much,” Amanda replies. Diana continues, “How is possible to love a person in 6 days? It’s a little bit hard for me to understand.”

In her confessional, Amanda begins to wonder if Diana has any “ulterior motives” for getting involved in this relationship. “Does she have a crush on Razvan or… I don’t know. Maybe that’s the reason she’s so critical about our relationship,” Amanda says.

Diana tells Amanda that Razvan is a “good friend” who has “suffered a lot in the past” with his divorce. “I don’t want you to play with him,” Diana says.

In a separate interview, Diana reveals how she really feels about Amanda and Razvan’s relationship. “I think this is not love. This is just a form of attach. I think it’s impossible to love a person in a short time, and I don’t think this will be a healthy relationship, and I think it’s not working,” Diana declares.

Diana ends the conversation by urging Amanda to “just be careful” with Razvan. “It’s very hard to find boys like Razvan,” she says.

Amanda is a widowed mother of two who met Razvan online. She fell in love with Razvan, a social media star and actor. After 4 months of online dating, Amanda flew to Romania to meet him for the first time in person. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.