‘The Challenge: USA’ Exclusive Preview: Johnny Bananas & The Red Team Struggle With Tough Mission

After losing the first two challenges on season 2 of The Challenge: USA, the red team is hoping for a victory episode three, which airs on Aug. 17. However, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the episode, it doesn’t look like they’re any closer to getting it together. Ahead of the challenge, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio tries to hype his teammates up for a victory. “The key to this is going to be teamwork and attention to detail!” he tells them.

Unfortunately, as soon as things get underway, Tiffany Mitchell begins to have trouble in the water. “I cannot swim in this water,” she admits in a confessional. “Y’all are going to have to help me. This is a memory challenge, an endurance challenge and swimming all combined…which is everything I hate.” Paulie Calafiore and Josh Martinez stay back to help Tiffany, which slows things down a bit for the team.

Meanwhile, Johnny is the first to arrive at the boat that’s floating in the middle of the water. As fellow teammate Michele Fitzgerald explains, “there are a lot of moving parts” in this mission. The players have to swim out to buoys one by one to retrieve flags (20 in total). Meanwhile, the rest of the team is at the boat, trying to capsize it in order to look at the answer key underneath. The answer key will show where the flags have to be placed on the mast.

“Wow, that is a lot harder than it looks,” a blue team competitor says from the sidelines, while awaiting their team’s turn. The clip ends with Dusty Harris swimming out to the first flag while the rest of the team works on flipping the boat over, without much luck.

Things have already been quite disastrous for the red team this season. In the very first elimination, they showed their “red flags” when Jonna Mannion voted for one of her own teammates, Michele, to go into elimination. Michele wound up winning, and when she was given the option of what team she wanted to come back to, she stuck with red, despite her uneasiness. However, at the second elimination, Jonna also received votes from her own team members (Michele and Chanelle Howell). She lost and was eliminated.

The Challenge: USA currently airs on Thursdays at 10:00 p.m and Sundays at 9:00 p.m. on CBS.