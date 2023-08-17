Angelina Jolie Stuns In Lacy Silk Top As She Bonds With Son Pax, 19, In NYC: Photos

The 'Maleficent' actress's son was seen with her in New York City, after they both worked together on the upcoming film 'Without Blood.'

August 17, 2023
Angelina Jolie and her son Pax got some quality time in the Big Apple together on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The Girl, Interrupted star, 48, and her 19-year-old son were seen doing some shopping in Soho in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The mother-son duo looked like they were having a great time, as the actress prepares to be a producer for the new Broadway musical The Outsiders. 

As Angelina and Pax left the store together, the actress looked gorgeous as she sported a lacey black top, with matching pants and a blazer. She also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. Pax rocked a beige, oversized sweater, black pants, and white sneakers. He also wore a black cap and a chain necklace, as he carried a few bags out of a store.

Pax is serving as an assistant director to Angelina. (Lisa O’Connor/Shutterstock)

Pax has followed his mom into the entertainment industry. He was an assistant director on her upcoming movie Without Blood, which Angelina directed. His brother Maddox22, also worked on the film. The actress said that Pax “worked hard” on behind-the-scenes footage in a 2022 interview with People. “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural,” she said.

Besides her sons working as assistant directors, Angelina has also brought her daughter Vivienne15, in to be her assistant as she produces The Outsiders. She revealed that her daughter was working with her on the adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel in an August interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention, but in being a support of other creatives,” she explained. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

It’s unclear when Without Blood will be released, but it’s not the first time that Pax has gotten to work on a movie with his mom. He had a small voice-acting part in 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3, and he also was a still photographer on his mom’s 2017 film First They Killed My Father.

