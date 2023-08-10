Paramore Cancels Tour As Hayley Williams Battles Ongoing Lung Infection: I’m Really ‘Struggling’

Paramore is wrapping up their This Is Why Tour early due to Hayley Williams‘ lung infection. The 34-year-old singer made the announcement on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night (Aug. 9), after the band played their rescheduled show in Seattle. Hayley confirmed that Paramore’s final shows in Portland on August 10th and Salt Lake City on August 13th are canceled.

“After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” Hayley wrote in her social media statement. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.” The “Misery Business” singer added, “I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s***. Love you all.”

Paramore confirmed the canceled shows in an Instagram statement that offered more context into Hayley’s health issues. “After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” the statement read. “I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations.”

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you,” Paramore’s statement continued. “I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body. “We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out. I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.” The group confirmed that refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Paramore already postponed four shows in July after Hayley suffered a lung infection. The “Still Into You” hitmaker revealed her health issues on her Instagram Story July 28, telling her fans that she was coming off a week of “misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids,” according to PEOPLE. Hayley explained that she started getting sick around the time of Paramore’s Houston show on July 11 but she “muscled all the way through” the Los Angeles shows, until her “body just gave out.”

“Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape,” Hayley further said in her July 28 message to her fans. “At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older. Alf [her dog] and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. That’s quite a lot to leave behind.”

Paramore was on hiatus for 5 years before they released their new album, This Is Why, in February 2023. During Paramore’s break, Hayley made two solo albums in 2020 and 2021. Paramore’s current lineup includes Hayley, the lead vocalist, Taylor York, the guitarist, and Zac Farro, the drummer.