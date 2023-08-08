Steph Curry Joins Paramore Onstage For ‘Misery Business’ Performance & Crowd Goes Wild

Stephen Curry showed off his singing skills when he hopped onstage with Paramore for their concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Aug. 7. Steph attended the local show for a “date night” with his wife Ayesha Curry, per her Instagram story, and he got in on the fun by performing with the band. The NBA star duetted with lead singer Hayley Williams on the Parmore hit, “Misery Business,” which was toward the end of the setlist.

The crowd went absolutely wild to cheer Steph on when he took the stage. He sang the song’s bridge and collabed with Hayley on the final chorus. Not only did Steph sing, though, but he jumped around onstage and perfectly matched Hayley’s high energy, looking like an absolute pro!

paramore joined by Steph Curry for Misery Business ! #paramoreSF pic.twitter.com/33POApLpwC — jen (@YELYAHG00N) August 8, 2023

Parmore kicked off their This Is Why tour in the fall of 2022. It was their first time on the road since 2018. After the fall 2022 run, the band picked the tour up again in Feb. 2023, and will continue with U.S. shows until August. Then, they’ll head to Australia later this year. In 2024, the band will be the support act on various international dates for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Hayley also appeared on a song from Taylor’s recent album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which was released on July 7.

The track, “Castles Crumbling,” was written for the original version of Speak Now in 2010, but did not make the final album cut. It was one of six tracks that Taylor decided to release 13 years later as “From The Vault” songs on the re-recorded version of the album. “Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things,” Hayley wrote on Instagram in June. “When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend’s record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It’s my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons. I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she’ll legitimately own Speak Now and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs.”

Meanwhile, Taylor gushed about how excited she was to tour with her bestie in a July 5 Instagram post. “Really can’t contain my excitement because…we’re adding 14 shows to the Eras Tour,” she wrote. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with Paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”