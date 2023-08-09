‘Superfan’s Keltie Knight: Why There Needed To Be A Show For ‘People Who Are Not Talented’ (Exclusive)

Some of the biggest music superstars will discover their biggest fans in the new CBS series Superfan, which premieres August 9 at 9 p.m. on CBS. The musical game show will feature contestants competing in multiple rounds to prove they are the ultimate superfan. Musical artists like Shania Twain, LL Cool J, Kelsea Ballerini, and more will pick one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Superfan co-creator Keltie Knight, who co-hosts the show alongside Nate Burleson, about what sets this musical competition series apart from the countless others out there. “We needed a show for people who are not talented. There’s too many shows that involve a talent on television: The Voice, American Idol, etc. You have to be able to sing. I can’t sing. With America’s Got Talent, you have to be able to walk on stilts or dance or breathe fire or have a dog that does tricks. Not everyone is talented. Some of us just love Taylor Swift and that’s our talent. Getting our costumes together is our life’s mission.”

She continued, “I felt like there needed to be a show for untalented people where they could win something great in the music space. My husband’s a music manager. I have been on the music beat for my entire career, so I just really have been a fan. I am a fan, and there needs to be a show for fans.”

The co-host revealed that “hundreds of thousands of fans” auditioned to be a part of Superfan. The fans selected to compete in the series will get to spend quality time with their idols.

“It’s not a meet and greet where you see someone for 5 seconds and then they’re whisked away,” Keltie noted. “I think the stars were really taken aback because they don’t really get to spend time with fans in this way. LL Cool J was really moved. He said, ‘I know I have fans, but I didn’t realize people cared about me like this.'”

The E! News correspondent stressed that these musical artists “really care about their fan base.” She recalled that she could “barely rip” Kelsea away from her fans. “She wanted to stay for 4 hours after taping, hug every person in the audience. She was so touched and so giddy to be there and just loving on her fans. It’s so heartwarming. It’s so special. I know it’s my show, and it’s my baby, but it’s true,” Keltie added.

Keltie revealed there was an emotional moment with one of Little Big Town’s biggest fans. An 84-year-old woman named Carolyn is competing this season, and she told the country group exactly how much they mean to her. “She was like, ‘Well, I wanted to let you know I’ve made plans that you are going to sing me into the hereafter. I’ve made funeral arrangements for myself, and your song will be played as they lower me into the ground.’ Philip Sweet from Little Big Town is crying. I was like, this is such a strange thing to say out loud, but also, wow, you really love Little Big Town.”