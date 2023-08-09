Paris Hilton Is A ‘Bikini Barbie’ As She Hoses Herself Off In Two-Piece Swimsuit On Boat: Photos

Paris Hilton channeled Barbie in a tiny pink string bikini while posing on a boat in Greece.

August 9, 2023 9:17AM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

While Barbiecore has taken the world by storm recently, one celebrity who has always embraced the trend is without a doubt Paris Hilton, and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 42-year-old was on vacation in Greece when she posted a slideshow of photos wearing a hot pink, leopard print string bikini.

Paris posted the photos with the caption, “Bikini Barbie #SummerOfSliving #ThatsHot.” In the photos, Paris wore the two-piece swimsuit that featured a triangle top and matching high-rise, side-tie string bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of oversized white sunglasses and a pair of pink and white Gucci lace-up espadrille wedges.

Paris has been wearing a ton of pink lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a hot pink tracksuit with ombre blue sleeves and a pair of bright pink Lele Sadoughi Fuchsia Sweetheart Sunglasses. Another one of our favorite pink looks from Paris was her floral dress in Aspen. She rocked a LoveShackFancy Tink Silk Maxi Dress with a plunging, lace-lined V-neckline, her favorite Gucci Logo-Patch Ribbon-Tie Espadrilles, and clear sunglasses.

paris hilton
Paris Hilton rocked a pink bikini in LAs Vegas in April 2010. (Shutterstock)

As if Paris’s outfits couldn’t get any more fabulous, she was recently out in New York City when she rocked head-to-toe sparkles. For the outing, Paris looked like a real-life Barbie doll when she wore a rainbow-striped Ludovic De Saint Sernin Swarovski Crystal Mesh Dress with a low-cut cowl neckline and a super short hem. She accessorized the mini dress with a pink glitter choker necklace, matching sparkly fingerless gloves, bright pink bedazzled heeled booties, see-through pink cat-eye sunglasses, and a pink scrunchie.

