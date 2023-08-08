Emma Stone Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover & ‘Coolie Girlie Summer Bob Chop’: Before & After Photos

Emma Stone debuted a brand new, bright blonde hairstyle on Monday, August 7. Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak shared a photo showing off the La La Land star’s fresh summer haircut. Emma, 34, has had a bob cut for a few months now, but she’s trying something brand new with the blonde look.

Emma’s stylist shared details about the new look, describing it as a “Cool Girlie summer Bob chop chop,” and said that she was “so into it.” She detailed that she used Roz Hair milk serum, foundation duo, and Santa Lucia to complete the beautiful look. She also shared a few different angles of Emma’s new look and the bob cut on her Instagram Story. “Is she cute… or WHAT,” she wrote along with a profile of her fresh cut.

Emma has had quite a few hair styles over the years, from her long red hair (seen in movies like Superbad and Easy A) to her platinum blonde look in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise to her curly style in The Help. Most recently though, the Oscar-winner had debuted the bob style while appearing at the Louis Vuitton Cruise in May, but she went for a red look, parted down the middle at the time.

While Emma looks fantastic in just about any look she chooses, the new style is perfect for the end of summer and hot month of August. The Cruella actress has already enjoyed some summer fun of her own so far before getting the new look. One of the big activities she got to take part in was seeing her old pal Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert.

Emma opened up about how the “All Too Well” singer is a “wonderful friend” and that they go back for years in a June interview with Vanity Fair. “I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice because I know those tickets are impossible to get,” she said. “She blows my mind. I mean, the amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience…I’ve never seen anything like it.”