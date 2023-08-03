Megan Thee Stallion Walks Men On Leashes In Wild ‘D**ks: The Musical’ Trailer

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure her feature film debut is a memorable one. The rapper is one of the stars of the R-rated Dicks: The Musical, A24’s first-ever movie musical that’s a spin on The Parent Trap. The first trailer was released on August 3 and features Megan Thee Stallion walking men on leashes. Yes, you read that right.

The movie follows two self-obsessed businessmen, Craig and Trevor, who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents. Megan plays their “lady boss” in the film and points out that the men look like they could be twins before they make the realization themselves.

Megan certainly gets her musical moments in the film. While rocking a pale yellow pantsuit, she raps about building her business. At one point, Megan gets up close and personal before slapping someone in the face. The trailer ends with Megan walking 5 men on leashes in the office. Slay all day, Megan!

The “Cognac Queen” rapper made her acting debut in a 2020 episode of Good Girls. She also appeared in P-Valley and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. She was a judge in the first two seasons of the voguing reality competition series Legendary.

Megan has been vocal about wanting to expand her resume beyond just music. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer,” she told The Cut in 2022.

Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally play Craig and Trevor’s estranged parents. “I’m gay. Queer as a three-dollar bill and just as thin,” Nathan’s character tells his ex in the trailer.

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp lead Dicks: The Musical in front and behind the camera. The duo wrote the off-Broadway musical F***ing Identical Twins: The Musical upon which the film is based. SNL star Bowen Yang stars as God in the film. Dicks: The Musical, directed by Larry Charles, will be released in theaters on September 29.