Sean Hayes Reunites With Megan Mullaly After His Epic Tonys Win: She’s Still My ‘Dear Friend’

Two of Will & Grace’s most beloved stars just reunited for the sweetest pic after the Tony Awards! Sean Hayes, who played Jack on the pivotal sitcom, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 15 to pay tribute to his friend Megan Mullally, who played Karen. In the photo, Sean, 52, wore a black ball cap and statement eyeglasses, and smiled broadly as he affectionately snuggled with his former costar. Megan, 64, wore a black jacket and a stylish pair of oversized glasses.

“Look who came to the show!” Sean captioned the pic. “Jack and Karen both wear glasses now. What a wonderful moment to reconnect with my dear friend after the show over a burger and fries. You get one guess who had the burger and fries (and it wasn’t Megan). Love you, MM.” Jack concluded the sweet post with a red heart emoji.

The pic came after the Smartless podcast co-host’s epic win at the Tony Awards on Sunday. He nabbed the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Goodnight, Oscar.

Many of Sean’s 1.3 million followers on the platform couldn’t believe their eyes, and took to the comments thread with reactions. Among them was Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “My life is complete,” she stated, with several fans chiming in and agreeing.

“Honestly, no TV duo has brought me more joy and laughs,” wrote one, while another remarked, “I had always wish they would do a spinoff with Just Jack and Karen. The funniest two on that show!” “Iconic duo, no one does it like you two,” commented a fourth. Yet another quipped, “*Karen puts glasses on* oh, there you are! *smacks Jack*.”

The ridiculously likable duo starred alongside Debra Messing and Eric McCormack, who played the title characters from 1998 – 2006, and again in a reboot from 2017 – 2020. And Eric, it turns out, also reached out with congratulations. “We’d spoken earlier in the day and I’ve been telling him for years he’s gonna win the Tony and he’s like, ‘Shut up, shut up, shut up,’ ” Eric, 60, told PEOPLE. “And then yesterday, I just texted him after the win. I was like, ‘How was the rest of your day?'”

It amused Sean. “That was it,” Sean told the outlet. “I died laughing at 2 in the morning, ‘cause I’m going through some other texts. Just one sentence. Laughed out loud.”