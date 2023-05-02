2023 Tony Award Nominations: Jessica Chastain, Ben Platt & More Nominated For Broadway Performances

This Tony Awards season is filled with some of the greatest talent and competition we’ve seen in years. With 38 Tony-eligible shows with several favorites amongst audience members, the big question is will the Tony nominations narrow the field to disperse the nods amongst the array of contenders? The most competitive category is Original Plays, in which there are 17 contenders, including the Sean Hayes-led Good Night, Oscar and Jodie Comer-starring Prima Facie.
Many A-list stars have taken their talents to Broadway this last year and are in contention for nominations today. Josh Groban stars in the Broadway musical revival of Sweeney Todd and has his name in the hat for Actor in a Leading Role – Musical. As mentioned, Sean Hayes and Jodie Comer have each received accolades for their roles in original plays this season. Jessica Chastain leads A Doll’s House and Ben Platt is chillingly beautiful in Parade. An original Broadway show that has been praised by critics is Shucked, which features country-inspired music by acclaimed Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. It’s a leading contender in the Original Musical category, that also includes 8 other musicals, like Some Like It Hot and & Juliet.
The Tony nominations will be announced by Funny Girl‘s Lea Michele and MJ: The Musical star Myles Frost live at the Sofitel New York. There are 26 competitive categories, and the Tonys hand out some noncompetitive awards as well. The Tony Awards ceremony, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, will be on June 11. To be eligible at this year’s awards, shows must have opened between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot