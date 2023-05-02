2023 Tony Award Nominations: Jessica Chastain, Ben Platt & More Nominated For Broadway Performances

This Tony Awards season is filled with some of the greatest talent and competition we’ve seen in years. With 38 Tony-eligible shows with several favorites amongst audience members, the big question is will the Tony nominations narrow the field to disperse the nods amongst the array of contenders? The most competitive category is Original Plays, in which there are 17 contenders, including the Sean Hayes-led Good Night, Oscar and Jodie Comer-starring Prima Facie.

Many A-list stars have taken their talents to Broadway this last year and are in contention for nominations today. Josh Groban stars in the Broadway musical revival of Sweeney Todd and has his name in the hat for Actor in a Leading Role – Musical. As mentioned, Sean Hayes and Jodie Comer have each received accolades for their roles in original plays this season. Jessica Chastain leads A Doll’s House and Ben Platt is chillingly beautiful in Parade. An original Broadway show that has been praised by critics is Shucked, which features country-inspired music by acclaimed Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. It’s a leading contender in the Original Musical category, that also includes 8 other musicals, like Some Like It Hot and & Juliet.

The Tony nominations will be announced by Funny Girl‘s Lea Michele and MJ: The Musical star Myles Frost live at the Sofitel New York. There are 26 competitive categories, and the Tonys hand out some noncompetitive awards as well. The Tony Awards ceremony, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, will be on June 11. To be eligible at this year’s awards, shows must have opened between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot