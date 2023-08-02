‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Goes Instagram Official With New BF In Cozy, PDA Video

Amanza Smith is another celeb that is enjoying her summer of love! The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Aug. 1 to go IG official with her hot new man! The brunette beauty shared a new video of her and her boyfriend – whose name has not been revealed – as they enjoyed a coconut drink together. “When I needed you most there you were. Love really shows up when you least expect it so grateful for this man!”, she captioned the loved-up post, along with a heart and praying hand emojis.

In the PDA clip, Amanza rocked a blue tank top and oversized sunglasses. Her boyfriend sipped on their shared beverage moments before the mother-of-two leaned in for a passionate kiss on the lips! The new man in her life opted for a grey muscle t-shirt and a matching grey baseball cap. Soon after she shared the adorable post, many of her 1.2 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions, including some of her reality TV co-stars.

One of the first to comment was Selling Sunset‘s Chelsea Lazkani, who couldn’t help but swoon over the IG official moment. “Not the IG reveal hiiii boooooo [sic],” she quipped, along with a plethora of heart eye emojis. One admirer inquired about when the video was taken amid Amanza’s ongoing health battle with osteomyelitis. “yes, this was on Sunday [Jul. 30] ! I definitely am feeling better than I have been even though I still have to take it slow. I’m getting there. This man has helped me immensely,” the real estate agent explained to a fan in the comments.

Meanwhile, many other Amanza fans reacted to seeing her new boo and congratulated her over her happy moment. “You’re sooo [sic] deserving of this love!!! God was right on time!!”, a separate admirer penned, while her other co-star, Nicole Young, added, “Cuties!!!! I am so happy y’all found each other and that you found an amazing man who puts you on the pedestal you deserve.” As mentioned above, Amanza is a proud mom to her two sons Noah, 12, and Braker, 11, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, Ralph Brown, 44. The interior decorator was awarded sole custody of her two kiddos in Oct. 2021, per PEOPLE, as her ex remains “missing.”

As previously mentioned, Amanza has been dealing with her ongoing osteomyelitis health battle. The starlet has been open about the process on her Instagram account and most recently shared a video from her couch on Jul. 9 about her post-surgery recovery. “Nothing new here to share. Still on the mend still on bedrest but at least I put a sexy cover photo to trick you all into watching this video. Lol,” she joked in the caption. In the clip, she explained that she was in a “great deal of pain,” as she had a “headache” and back pain at the time. Amanza underwent multiple operations to have “diseased portions of her bones removed,” last month, as reported by PEOPLE.