‘OutDaughtered’ Exclusive Preview: Danielle Gushes Over Adam’s Ripped Transformation

View gallery

Look out, it’s a whole new Adam Busby! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 1 episode of OutDaughtered, Adam reveals that he’s working out at the gym 5 to 6 days a week these days.

“This is like my thing to kind of decompress. This is just like my time alone. My time to think. Some days I come in at like 5 a.m. Other days that I have a lighter work day, I’m able to drop the kids off at school and come to the gym after that,” he says.

View Related Gallery Stars Who Rock At Being Girl Dads: Bruce Willis, John Legend, The Rock & More Fathers With Daughters Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2018 Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids, Luna and Miles, enjoy a whimsical voyage on 'it's a small world' at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., April 14, 2022, complete with a cast of nearly 300 audio-animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe singing the classic anthem. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Daughter Luna's Birthday at Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, California, USA - 14 Apr 2022

Danielle Busby is loving the results of Adam’s time in the gym. “Look at these muscles. I wonder how many strips of bacon it takes to wrap around those muscles. Hours and hours in the gym,” Danielle gushes.

Adam notes that Dale, his brother-in-law, often to gets to come and meet him at the gym. He appreciates having some “guy time” while working out, especially since he’s the only man in the house at home. Dale and Adam always have a fun time at the gym teasing each other.

Adam is a dad to 6 daughters: Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker. The Busby family became instant fan favorites on TLC when their reality show debuted in 2016. The latest season of OutDaughtered premiered in July 2023, over 2 years after the last season aired. Danielle revealed why the family went on a long hiatus.

“We just really needed some breathing room,” Danielle told Us Weekly. “We became parents of six kids, and then we’ve had the show since we’ve had six kids, so we just kind of needed to reassess.”

Eventually, the girls missed having the cameras around. “They were excited for cameras to come back and asked for quite a while,” Danielle admitted. “Like, ‘Where are they at? When are they coming back?’ So, we’ve had some fun!” OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.