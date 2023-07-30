Luke Combs Brings Up Young Cancer Survivor On Stage To Sing ‘Fast Car’

Luke Combs, 33, took the time to bring a young fan, who is also a cancer survivor, on stage with him to sing a cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” this week, and a TikTok user shared a video of the moment. The singer was performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA when eight-year-old Cooper Massengill joined him for a memorable moment in front of the crowd. The duet was reportedly made possible through the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which grants people, including many children, with illnesses, wishes.

Cooper was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three and has received many surgeries since his diagnosis, according to CBS. He talked about his experience at the show and how exciting it was, in an interview with the outlet shortly after it ended. “When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great,” he said.

He and his mother, Melissa Massengill, also talked about the struggles he had before he was granted his once-in-a-lifetime wish. “I had gone through a lot of stuff, a lot of surgeries,” Cooper said before his mom added, “It was a lot. To watch your child go through what he had to go through was unbelievable.”

Sean Holleran, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, revealed that Cooper’s wish was only to meet Luke, so when the star invited him on stage, it was very unexpected. “Cooper’s wish was to meet Luke Combs. He had no idea that he was going to go on stage. His secret wish, within his wish, was to sing ‘Fast Car’ with him,” he explained. “And Luke Combs and his team made a lifetime memory for him.”

After the video of Cooper and Luke was publicly shared, many social media users left comments that praised the latter for doing such a great thing. “Good man,” one user wrote, while another called the moment “amazing.” A third called the duet “awesome” and a fourth wrote, “might listen to country music after this.”

Cooper’s father, Travis Massengill, also talked about the incredible night. “It was great to see him get the wish he wanted after going through everything,” he told CBS. “I was just amazed they could organize all that for him,” Melissa added. “They really came through for him and made his wish come through.