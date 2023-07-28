Michelle Yeoh, 60, Marries Jean Todt After 19-Year Engagement: Photos

Michelle Yeoh is having the best year ever. Over four month after she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 60, married her partner Jean Todt, 77, following a 19-year engagement on July 27. Michelle and Jean, who is the former CEO of Ferrari, exchanged vows in a small ceremony with family and close friends in Geneva, Switzerland. Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa broke the news of the couple’s marriage by sharing multiple photos from the wedding on Instagram. “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much,” Felipe wrote.

Michelle wore two outfits on her wedding day. Her first look included a beige dress with a silk bodice, while her second look included a white skirt and a white button-up shirt. Michelle’s new husband looked handsome in a navy blue button-up shirt and matching tie. The couple posed with their loved ones, as well as Michelle’s coveted Oscar trophy that she won back in March, in the photos from the wedding.

Felipe, who posted all the wedding pictures, also shared a shot of Michelle and Jean’s wedding program that included a sweet message about their love story. “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the message began. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES. Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the note added.

Michelle and Jean met at a tournament in Shanghai back in 2004. They dated for less than two months before they got engaged. Michelle told Town & Country in Aug. 2022 that they were thinking of finally tying the knot last year. “Thinking!” she said while also indicating they’ve both been too busy to plan the kind of ceremony they want. “He counts the number of days rather than the years,” she said about Jean. “I’ll ask him, ‘What is the present for 6,725 days?’ ”

This is Michelle’s second marriage. She was previously married to Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 until 1992. Dickson helped Michelle break into a motion picture career in the 1980s. Michelle does not have any children.