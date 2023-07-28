Nascar Star Jimmie Johnson Says Family Is ‘Devastated’ Over Murder-Suicide In 1st Statement

Jimmie Johnson has spoken out for the first time one month after some of his wife’s family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide. “Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway, ” his statement, which was shared on his Instagram page on Friday, July 28, read. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

The NASCAR driver’s mother-in-law, Terry Janway, 68, father-in-law Jack Janway, 69, and 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, were found dead in Terry and Jack’s home in Muskogee, Okla. on June 26. Terry and Jack were Jimmie’s wife, Chandra Janway’s, parents. It is believed that Terry shot herself right before police arrived, and after killing her husband and Dalton.

Police arrived at the residence just after 9:00 p.m. on June 26 to respond to a distressed call from a female, per NBC News. The female — likely Terry — told the dispatcher that there was someone with a gun in their home, and then quickly hung up. Upon arrival, officers found a dead body in the hallway and then heard a gunshot. They then found two other bodies.

Chandra’s sister, and another of Terry and Jack’s daughters, Marianne Janway, was the first family member to speak out on the horrific tragedy. “Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone,” she wrote in a brief message via Facebook on Monday, June 26. She had not posted since.

Jimmie’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, asked fans to give Jimmie and his family privacy following the tragic news in a Twitter post. The team also announced that the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion would be withdrawing from the NASCAR Cup Series event he was scheduled to compete in the following weekend in Chicago. The NASCAR organization also shared a statement to express its condolences to Jimmie and his family. “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” the message read.

