Nascar Star Jimmie Johnson Says Family Is ‘Devastated’ Over Murder-Suicide In 1st Statement

Jimmie Johnson's in-laws and nephew were found dead in their Oklahoma home last month. They were reportedly victims of a murder-suicide.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 28, 2023 5:37PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson
View gallery
American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious And Accomplished Painter Having Created Works A Under The Name Anthony Benedetto A That Are On Permanent Public Display In Several Institutions. He Is The Founder Of Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts In New York City. Raised In New York City Bennett Began Singing At An Early Age. He Fought In The Final Stages Of World War Ii As An Infantryman With The U.s. Army In The European Theatre. Afterwards He Developed His Singing Technique Signed With Columbia Records And Had His First Number One Popular Song With 'because Of You' In 1951. Several Top Hits Such As 'rags To Riches' Followed In The Early 1950s. Bennett Then Further Refined His Approach To Encompass Jazz Singing. He Reached An Artistic Peak In The Late 1950s With Albums Such As The Beat Of My Heart And Basie Swings Bennett Sings. In 1962 Bennett Recorded His Signature Song 'i Left My Heart In San Francisco'. His Career And His Personal Life Then Suffered An Extended Downturn During The Height Of The Rock Music Era. Bennett Staged A Remarkable Comeback In The Late 1980s And 1990s Putting Out Gold Record Albums Again And Expanding His Audience To The Mtv Generation While Keeping His Musical Style Intact. He Remains A Popular And Critically Praised Recording Artist And Concert Performer In The 2010s. Bennett Has Won 17 Grammy Awards (including A Lifetime Achievement Award Presented In 2001) And Two Emmy Awards And Has Been Named An Nea Jazz Master And A Kennedy Center Honoree. He Has Sold Over 50 Million Records Worldwide. American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious A...
The Eagles, l to r: Bernie Leadon, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Randy Meisner, Don Felder, ca. early 1970s. Historical Collection
SINEAD O'CONNOR VARIOUS MUSIC CONCERTS - 1992
Image Credit: Justin R Noe/CSM/Shutterstock

Jimmie Johnson has spoken out for the first time one month after some of his wife’s family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide. “Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway, ” his statement, which was shared on his Instagram page on Friday, July 28, read. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

The NASCAR driver’s mother-in-law, Terry Janway, 68, father-in-law Jack Janway, 69, and 11-year-old nephew, Dalton, were found dead in Terry and Jack’s home in Muskogee, Okla. on June 26. Terry and Jack were Jimmie’s wife, Chandra Janway’s, parents. It is believed that Terry shot herself right before police arrived, and after killing her husband and Dalton.

Police arrived at the residence just after 9:00 p.m. on June 26 to respond to a distressed call from a female, per NBC News. The female — likely Terry — told the dispatcher that there was someone with a gun in their home, and then quickly hung up. Upon arrival, officers found a dead body in the hallway and then heard a gunshot. They then found two other bodies.

Chandra’s sister, and another of Terry and Jack’s daughters, Marianne Janway, was the first family member to speak out on the horrific tragedy. “Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone,” she wrote in a brief message via Facebook on Monday, June 26. She had not posted since.

Jimmie Johnson
Jimmie Johnson has one the most NASCAR championships in history (Photo: Justin R Noe/CSM/Shutterstock)

Jimmie’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, asked fans to give Jimmie and his family privacy following the tragic news in a Twitter post. The team also announced that the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion would be withdrawing from the NASCAR Cup Series event he was scheduled to compete in the following weekend in Chicago. The NASCAR organization also shared a statement to express its condolences to Jimmie and his family. “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” the message read.

More From Our Partners

ad