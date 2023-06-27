NASCAR Racer Jimmie Johnson’s In-Laws & Nephew Dead After Reported Murder-Suicide

Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and 11-year-old nephew died in a shooting on Monday, June 26. The NASCAR driver’s mother-in-law Terry Janway, 68, father-in-law Jack, 69, and nephew Dalton were found dead in Terry and Jack’s home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and police believe their deaths may have been the results of a murder-suicide, according to a report by Fox 23 News. Terry and Jack were Jimmie’s wife Chandra Janway’s parents.

Terry reportedly called 911, claiming that there had been a disturbance by someone with a gun. When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly heard gunshots inside the house and saw someone laying in the hallway inside the front door. Police said Terry is being investigated as a suspect by the local outlet. “It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told Fox 23.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin also confirmed that the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide in a statement to local outlet Muskogee Phoenix. “That’s what they are still investigating but there appears there’s no threat to the community so it’s looking very likely that it’s a murder-suicide,” she said.

Following the tragedy, Jimmie’s team Legacy Motor Club released a statement, saying that the NASCAR driver, 47, wouldn’t participate in the race. “LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” they said. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

NASCAR also released a statement showing support for Jimmie, Chandra, 44, and their family after the tragedy. “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” the league said. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.