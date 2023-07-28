Reese Witherspoon’s Lookalike Daughter Ava, 23, Stuns In Periwinkle Cutout Swimsuit In Gorgeous Poolside Photo

Ava Phillippe looked more than ever like a doppelgänger of her mom Reese Witherspoon in a glamorous new poolside snap! In the photo (SEE HERE), posted to Instagram on Friday, July 28, the blonde beauty laid out on a pool and showed off the lovely one-piece cutout swimsuit in periwinkle blue. She flashed a Legally Blonde-worthy smile as she stretched out on her beige towel, her ultra-golden locks splayed out around her. Ava, 23, finished the look with pretty blue nail polish, a simple silver chain bracelet, and a pair of dangling earrings. “Soaking up the second half of Summer with @aerie 💜☀️​​​​​​​​​,” she captioned the pic, hashtagging #AeriePartner and #AerieREAL to complete the post.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Sardegna, ITALY - The German Supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband, the Tokio Hotel star Tom Kaulitz frolic out in the sea during the sun-soaked holiday at the beaches of Cala Volpe bay in Sardinia. The couple packed on the PDA during the European heatwave that's currently gripping in the continent. Pictured: Heidi Klum - Tom Kaulitz BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Frezza La Fata - Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ava, whose dad is Reese’s Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe, inspired many of her 1 million followers on the platform, who took to the comments thread to react. “Had to do a double take thinking it was Reese,” observed a fan, while another wrote, “Ava chill out!!! Why you gotta be so beautiful all the time.”

Others couldn’t help but directly reference Reese’s iconic movies. “It’s giving Man in the Moon,” remarked a fan, referencing Reese’s 1991 film. Another quipped, “Did you happen to catch what happened on Days of Our Lives yesterday???” referencing a scene from Legally Blonde in which Reese’s character Elle Woods stretches out on a pool float and gives a recap of the soap opera.

Ava’s beauty, as it happens, isn’t simply skin deep — and that’s by design. In a December 2021 interview, she explained how her famous mama gave her a “special piece of advice” on how to glow from the inside out — essentially, “pretty is as pretty does.” “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way that you treat other people—and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is,” she recalled her mom saying during comments to E!’s Daily Pop.