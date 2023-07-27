Lindsey Vonn, 38, Rocks Yellow String Bikini As She Relaxes Before Major Knee Surgery: Photos

The Olympic champion looked incredible as she soaked up the sun on a boat with her adorable puppy by her side.

July 27, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Lindsey Vonn treated herself to a relaxing day on the water ahead of a major knee surgery on Tuesday, July 25. The Olympic gold medal skier, 38, took to her Instagram to share some sassy snaps of herself rocking a yellow string bikini as she lounged on a boat with her adorable puppy. “That’s my dog 🐶❤️ Had to get in a fun day before my surgery. Will post more soon. 🤞🏻,” the stunning athlete captioned the cute carousel of pics.

And Lindsey held true to her words and posted more about the surgery on Thursday. With a handful of photos from the hospital — including Lindsey in a wheelchair and in a hospital bed — the star dished more details about the successful operation.

“I got another surgery because I’ve been dealing with all the damage from my ski racing career and have been trying to manage the pain as best I can,” she wrote. “This surgery is hopefully a big step to help me long term. We still have work to do, and most likely another surgery, but I hope this will help me for a bit.”

Lindsey went on to say that she has zero regrets about her sporting lifestyle that has caused so many issues with her body. “I loved skiing and I’m never going to complain about all the the things that have happened to me. It’s still the same motto as it always has been: When we fall, we pick ourselves up! 🙏🏻❤️💪🏻”

With an exceptional career spanning over a decade, Lindsey has left an indelible mark on the sport of alpine ski racing. Her achievements include three Olympic medals, including a gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games, and numerous World Cup victories, making her one of the most successful female ski racers in history. Throughout her career, she displayed determination, resilience, and an unwavering passion for skiing, overcoming multiple injuries and setbacks. Her remarkable talent, combined with her charisma and sportsmanship, earned her widespread admiration, making her an inspiring role model for athletes worldwide.

And as a world-class athlete, Lindsey has been open about her fitness regime — often sharing her workouts to social media. “I love biking or swimming. Anything that gets your heart rate up and keeps it up will get you in shape quickly,” she’s previously said about keeping in shape, adding that she “hates running” despite it being a great way to get in shape fast.

