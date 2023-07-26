Russell Dickerson Stays ‘Cool’ With Summer-Inspired EP ‘Three Months Two Streets Down’ (Exclusive)

Russell Dickerson has brought his dreamy, twangy vocals, creative writing and producing power to his latest EP that is dedicated to the dog days of summer. The country crooner released Three Months Two Streets Down at the end of June and the songs continue to literally make waves on our summer playlists. Russell explained, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, that the idea of a summer-inspired EP came to be after writing single “Ride The Wave” with Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay and John-Luke Carter.

“We kept trying to figure out what this song was and where it was going to live…Was Dan and Shay going to cut it? Was I going to cut it? Do we do both?” he recalled. “It finally got to the point where I was like, screw it, I love this song so much, I’ve got a handful of other summer songs that would be perfect for this EP. I texted my label in January or February and just said, ‘We’ve got to do this.'” “Ride The Wave” is joined on the EP by four other tracks that can each stand alone as nostalgic summer jams.

“You’ve got your beachy songs during the day, you’re out there having fun with your peeps in the sand and on the beach. But then there’s also those summer loves that got away, too,” Russell reminisced. “I remember going on spring break in high school and being like, ‘Dude, I think I’m in love with this girl.’ It’s just those summer love moments.”

He continued, “That’s what happens in the summertime. It’s such a cool season and it’s just freedom. That’s what I feel like summer represents…and that’s what I wanted to go in and I wanted the freedom to make whatever kind of music I wanted to. That’s why I was so heavily involved as a producer on these songs. I don’t want to do the typical thing. I want the freedom to do make music that sounds like Russell Dickerson.”

Russell is currently on the road for his Big Wheels Back Roads tour, where he’s keeping the vibes high with songs off the new EP, and support from Niko Moon, Restless Road and Parmalee!