Whitney Port Addresses Concern That She’s Underweight After Her Husband Says He’s ‘Worried’

Whitney Port concerned her fans with a series of bikini photos posted to Instagram earlier this week, and after all the buzz, she took to her Story to address the situation. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin,” The Hills alum admitted. “At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like.” However, Whitney said she started taking the talk seriously when her husband, Tim Rosenman, weighed in.

“Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing,” she continued. “He has been worried about me. I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around.” Whitney said the concern didn’t “hit” her until she actually stepped on the scale.

“It’s not something I strive for,” she confirmed. “I always feel hungry, but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I promise you that my health will be a priority.”

Whitney and Timmy live in California with their nearly 6-year-old son, Sonny. They are currently spending the summer on the east coast before Sonny heads back to school in August. Whitney has always been open about sharing her life with her fans, which has opened her up to scrutiny for years, and she has not shied away from addressing any concerns or controversy head-on.

Fans first got to know Whitney as she interned alongside Lauren Conrad at Teen Vogue on The Hills in 2006. She starred on the show for four seasons before moving to New York City and getting a spin-off, The City, in 2008. Whitney led the show for its two season run, and that’s where she met Timmy, who was working as a producer on the series. They tied the knot in 2015.