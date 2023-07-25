‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Creates An OnlyFans Account For Sexy Husband Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra, 31, now has an OnlyFans account to show off his incredible body transformation. The Teen Mom star’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, created the page for him and he took to his Instagram story to reveal the news by reposting her own announcement along with the link and an additional message. “You all have been asking and it’s finally here. Tyler Baltierra has an OnlyFans now,” Catelynn’s original post read.

“OMG you really done n did that sh*y,” he wrote in his message. “I’m so dead right now. For anyone wondering though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there. It will completely be in my wife’s control lol she’s the boss. I’m just there to do as I’m told LMAO.”

The link revealed subscribers have to pay $30 to see his content. Catelynn also wrote in the profile. “This account is ran by me Catelynn, because I wanna show my man off!” it reads.

Before Tyler and Catelynn’s OnlyFans announcement, the former shared shirtless before and after photos of his muscular body. He added a caption that explained the photos featured results after a year of hard work, and revealed he still hasn’t reached his goal.

“PROGRESSION > PERFECTION,” he started the message. “1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work!” He ended the caption with emojis and hashtags that included, “😈💪🏻😤 #FitnessJourney #MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding.”

Before sharing his latest transformation photos, Tyler shared other photos in Aug. They were similar shirtless before and after photos and also showcased results of hard work. He revealed he lost a whopping 24 lbs., in the caption, and wowed fans who took to the comments section to share compliments and encouragement.