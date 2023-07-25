‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Creates An OnlyFans Account For Sexy Husband Tyler Baltierra

The 'Teen Mom' star revealed only his wife will be 'in control' of the new account and cheekily called her 'the boss,' in a new message.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 25, 2023 10:05PM EDT
View gallery
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn LowellMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Stars attend the 2018 VMA Gifting Experience presented by Altec Lansing at Domenico Vacca in New York, NY. Pictured: Catelynn Baltierra,Tyler Baltierra Ref: SPL5017130 190818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Steve Mack / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tyler Baltierra, 31, now has an OnlyFans account to show off his incredible body transformation. The Teen Mom star’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, created the page for him and he took to his Instagram story to reveal the news by reposting her own announcement along with the link and an additional message. “You all have been asking and it’s finally here. Tyler Baltierra has an OnlyFans now,” Catelynn’s original post read.

Tyler Baltierra
Tyler’s message about his new OnlyFans. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“OMG you really done n did that sh*y,” he wrote in his message. “I’m so dead right now. For anyone wondering though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there. It will completely be in my wife’s control lol she’s the boss. I’m just there to do as I’m told LMAO.”

The link revealed subscribers have to pay $30 to see his content. Catelynn also wrote in the profile. “This account is ran by me Catelynn, because I wanna show my man off!” it reads.

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell
Tyler and Catelynn at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Shutterstock)

Before Tyler and Catelynn’s OnlyFans announcement, the former shared shirtless before and after photos of his muscular body. He added a caption that explained the photos featured results after a year of hard work, and revealed he still hasn’t reached his goal.

“PROGRESSION > PERFECTION,” he started the message. “1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work!” He ended the caption with emojis and hashtags that included, “😈💪🏻😤 #FitnessJourney #MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding.”

Before sharing his latest transformation photos, Tyler shared other photos in Aug. They were similar shirtless before and after photos and also showcased results of hard work. He revealed he lost a whopping 24 lbs., in the caption, and wowed fans who took to the comments section to share compliments and encouragement.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad