Lynda Carter Celebrates 72nd Birthday With Look-Alike Daughter, 32: ‘Relaxing Weekend’

It must be nice turning 72 when you look like you’re 30! Actress Lynda Carter turned 72 years old on Monday, July 24, and celebrated with her mini-me daughter Jessica Carter Altman, 32. When she posted a photo with Jessica in honor of their weekend together, the resemblance was uncanny. Both have been graced with glowing skin, and Lynda radiated youth and flashed a smile that could light up a room. “Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes. Enjoyed a relaxing weekend with my daughter @jessica.carter.altman…” Lynda captioned her birthday post.

In the pic, Lynda stunned in a marble-print dress worn under a white blazer. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings and her brunette hair was blown out to perfection. Jessica, meanwhile, looked fabulous in a black bodycon dress that featured cutouts down the torso. Her long, brunette hair fell to her chest and was highlighted blonde. Just like her mom, she flashed a smile fit for a beauty pageant.

Jessica shared her mother’s photo to her Instagram Story on Monday, writing “happy birthday to my beautiful mom :),” above it. Jessica had a busy weekend aside from celebrating her mom’s special day. She revealed she was in the studio on July 24, potentially working on some new music. The rising singer debuted a single titled “PIECES” on July 7. Being the proud mom she is, Lynda gushed over her daughter in the comment section of the post Jessica shared to announce the release of her song. “Congratulations, Jessi! We love this song and new video. Your voice is stunning,” the former beauty queen wrote.

Born in 1951, Lynda rose to fame after being crowned Miss World USA in 1972. She finished in the top 15 at the Miss World pageant that same year. From there, she became a film star and is best known for portraying Wonder Woman between 1975 and 1979. She appeared in 2020’s Wonder Woman: 1984, which starred Gal Gadot. She has also acted in other popular films over the years, such as 2005’s Sky High and 2005’s The Dukes of Hazzard, and has made appearances in shows such as Two and a Half Men and Smallville.

Lynda shares Jessica with her late husband, businessman Robert Altman. They also have a 34-year-old son named James.