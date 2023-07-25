Jennie Garth, 51, Channels Barbie As She Goes Swimming In Hot Pink Bikini

Jennie Garth looked fabulous when she channeled Barbie in a hot pink bikini while swimming in the pool.

July 25, 2023
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennie Garth is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 51-year-old posted a video of herself wearing a hot pink Barbie-inspired bikini, putting her incredibly toned figure on full display while diving into the pool.

Jennie posted the video with the caption, “Who doesn’t want the weekend to be over?” In the video, she dove into the pool and went for a swim while wearing the hot pink ribbed two-piece. The bikini feather a scoop-neck top that tied in the center and revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching high-rise bottoms. She topped off her pink outfit with a pair of large, thin gold hoop earrings and a dainty necklace.

Jennie has been channeling Barbie a lot lately, especially considering the movie just debuted on July 21. Just the other day, she posted a photo of herself from 2019 wearing a fitted hot pink blazer dress with crystal buttons and a plunging V-neckline. She styled her dress with a pair of pointed-toe yellow pumps. Jennie posted the red carpet photo with the caption, “#fbf to my Barbie look at the Teen Choice Awards in 2019.”

Aside from this pink look, she recently rocked a skintight pink jumpsuit while in Philadelphia. She posted a slideshow of herself in the outfit with the caption, “It’s a pink summer.” The short-sleeve denim painter’s jumpsuit was cinched in at her tiny waist and cuffed at the hems. She styled the one-piece with a pair of white Crocs and had her hair down and parted to the side in loose waves.

