Jennie Garth, 51, Channels Barbie As She Goes Swimming In Hot Pink Bikini

Jennie Garth is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 51-year-old posted a video of herself wearing a hot pink Barbie-inspired bikini, putting her incredibly toned figure on full display while diving into the pool.

Jennie posted the video with the caption, “Who doesn’t want the weekend to be over?” In the video, she dove into the pool and went for a swim while wearing the hot pink ribbed two-piece. The bikini feather a scoop-neck top that tied in the center and revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching high-rise bottoms. She topped off her pink outfit with a pair of large, thin gold hoop earrings and a dainty necklace.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Barbie Pink Outfits: Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum & More In The Trend With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to start considering your date night outfits for Feb. 14. One way to get a super flirty look is by going with sassy pink ensembles which could have been plucked straight from a Barbie doll's closet. From bubble gum to fuchsia, stars like Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and more are packing the punch in sades of pink! These A-listers have proven the hue is not just for little girls, as they've rocked the bright, bold color to perfection on the red carpet, pavement, and beyond. Here, Kim rocks head to toe pink while out with her daughter while J-LO dressed like a true New Yorker in all black but then added a punch of pink with a bold jacket. All of these women and more have rocked the color to perfection. Want more celebrity-style inspiration? See more stars looking gorgeous in pink by scrolling through the gallery. West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen enjoy a dinner date at Caviar Kaspia LA in West Hollywood. Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jennie has been channeling Barbie a lot lately, especially considering the movie just debuted on July 21. Just the other day, she posted a photo of herself from 2019 wearing a fitted hot pink blazer dress with crystal buttons and a plunging V-neckline. She styled her dress with a pair of pointed-toe yellow pumps. Jennie posted the red carpet photo with the caption, “#fbf to my Barbie look at the Teen Choice Awards in 2019.”

Aside from this pink look, she recently rocked a skintight pink jumpsuit while in Philadelphia. She posted a slideshow of herself in the outfit with the caption, “It’s a pink summer.” The short-sleeve denim painter’s jumpsuit was cinched in at her tiny waist and cuffed at the hems. She styled the one-piece with a pair of white Crocs and had her hair down and parted to the side in loose waves.