Jane Birkin’s Heartbroken Daughters Spotted Holding Hands At Her Funeral In Paris: Photos

Jane Birkin‘s funeral was held in Paris, France, on Jul. 24, and her two daughters Lou Doillon, 40, and Charlotte Gainsbourg, 52, held hands to support each other during the somber moment. While at the service for their late mother, the two siblings were pictured walking out of Saint-Roch’s church behind the late 76-year-old’s coffin. Both of the sisters opted to wear black women’s suits, however, Lou wore a white button-up shirt underneath her blazer.

Meanwhile, her older sister, Charlotte, opted for an all-black ensemble but added a pop of color with bright-white sneakers. Lou and Charlotte were inseparable upon exiting the church and did not let each other go as they made their way down the venue’s steps behind the I Love You, I Don’t star. Many high-profile celebs were in attendance, including France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron and French singer Vanessa Paradis, per PEOPLE.

As Jane’s coffin was carried into the church her 1983 song “Fuir le bonheur de peur qu’il ne se sauve” (“Running away from happiness lest it run away”) could be heard being played, according to the mag. During the service, the 52-year-old delivered a speech about her mom, who died on Jul. 16 after battling numerous illnesses. “I see all your souls in pain without her,” Charlotte said, per Women’s Wear Daily. “I can already see the void she has left in us. She is my mother, she is our mother.”

Lou also reportedly delivered a moving speech, per the online outlet. “Thank you for all these adventures, thank you for not having been ordinary, reasonable or docile,” she said during the service. “The world of tomorrow, very peaceful and reasoned, it already upsets me.” There were also reportedly screens outside of the church for other mourners to join along in the services for Jane. PEOPLE reported that some attendees held signs that read “Jane Forever” and “Thank you Jane Birkin.” The late actress and singer was also famous for inspiring the iconic Hermès Birkin bag.

Jane’s death was confirmed by CNN affiliate BFMTV last week after they revealed that she was found dead at her home in France. Her passing took place after the London-born starlet battled various health issues including a stroke in Sept. 2021. In addition, Jane broke her shoulder last May and had to postpone a few of her concerts amid her recovery. She is survived by her two daughters. Jane is reportedly set to be buried alongside her ex, Serge Gainsbourg, and her late daughter, Kate Barry, who died in 2013.