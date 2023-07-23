Taylor Swift Cracks Up Singing ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ About Kanye West: Watch

Taylor Swift couldn’t stop laughing during her Seattle Eras Tour show! The 33-year-old unexpectedly cracked up when singing her 2017 reputation track “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” a track that makes reference to her past drama with Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “I can barely say it with a straight face,” she said laughing while singing the first verse, which shouts out her mom Andrea Swift, ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and other pals.

“Here’s a toast to my real friends/They don’t care about the he said, she said/And here’s to my baby/He ain’t reading what they call me lately/And here’s to my mama/Had to listen to all this drama,” she sung to the sold out Seattle crowd before getting the giggles as the crowd prepared to sing the chorus right along with her.

🏟️| *cackles* I can't even say it with a straight face!#SeattleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/sUCD3AW7tB — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) July 23, 2023

While Taylor rarely ever confirms who a song is actually about, the track makes some pretty clearly cut references to her 2016 social media battle with Kim and Kanye. Of course, Taylor had past drama with Ye after he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs — but they made up for a short time. The feud was reignited when Ye rapped that he “made that b—- famous” on his track “Famous.”

While Kanye claimed he cleared the lyric with Taylor ahead of time, she denied that was the case. Kim then leaked a phone call between Taylor and Kanye, which had been recorded for a potential documentary without Taylor’s approval, to try to prove the GRAMMY winning singer wrong.

In Taylor’s track, she also sings, “And therein lies the issues, friends don’t try to trick you, get you on the phone and mind twist you” — a very evident reference to the incident.

At the time, Kanye was also on the outs with his longtime friend Jay-Z, which Taylor also took a jab at. “I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately/if only you weren’t so shady,” she said, seemingly about the drama between Beyoncé’s husband and the Yeezy designer. Notably, Kanye also had a song come out the year prior dubbed “Real Friends.”