Tony Bennett Out In Wheelchair Just Weeks Before Death In Final Public Sighting: Video

Legendary singer Tony Bennett was spotted out in a wheelchair in New York City a few weeks before his passing on July 21. The iconic “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” hitmaker wore a striped polo shirt and navy blue sweatpants as he enjoyed a trip to Central Park, just a few blocks from his apartment, as seen in a video here via DailyMail. A source for the outlet said Tony went “largely unnoticed” by other visitors at the famed park.

The resurfaced clip comes after Tony sadly passed away on Friday, July 21 at his apartment in New York City following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The Grammy-winning artist was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

In 2021, Tony and his wife, Susan Crow, shared that he had been struggling with dementia. “There’s a lot about him that I miss,” Susan told AARP at the time.“Because he’s not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he’s the old Tony.” Surprisingly, Tony had been diagnosed back in 2016, but he managed to keep his declining health a secret from the public by continuing to perform on stage.

Tony was known for being a huge force in the music industry and collaborating with such major talents as Lady Gaga. After news of his death spread, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood spoke out to mourn him. They shared statements on social media remembering the “Stranger In Paradise” singer and acknowledged the legacy he’s left behind.

Elton John took to his Instagram to share a touching photo of him and Tony hanging out at a Hollywood soiree. “So sad to hear of Tony’s passing,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer captioned the tribute.”Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see.” Country music starlet Kelsea Ballerini shared Tony’s version of “The Way You Look Tonight” via her Instagram Story. “My dad played Tony Bennett around the house my whole childhood,” she added. And Billy Joel called Tony called “one of the most important interpreters of American popular song” in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Along with his wife Susan, the crooner is survived by four amazing children: Danny, Dae, Joanna and Antonia. “Personally, my four children and seven grandchildren are what make me proud,” Tony told Forbes of his accomplishments in 2016.