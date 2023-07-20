Annie Murphy Admits She Still Hasn’t ‘Wrapped Her Brain’ Around ‘Black Mirror’ Experience (Exclusive)

View gallery

Annie Murphy is still in disbelief that she was on an episode of Black Mirror. The actress, 36, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to promote her new animated show, Praise Petey, and discussed her mind-bending “Joan Is Awful” episode that’s been hailed by fans. “It really does feel like I’m in a Black Mirror episode having been in a Black Mirror episode,” Annie said with a laugh.

“I’ve been such a fan of that show. And then to have worked with Salma Hayek. “I still haven’t fully wrapped my brain around the experience,” the Emmy Award-winning actress added. “It was so much fun. And I’m so happy people are digging it as much as they are.”

Annie starred in the first episode of the new Black Mirror season that debuted in June. Her episode tackled the concept of AI and has received significantly more attention amidst the historic SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes strikes. An anonymous SAG-AFTRA member said after the strike began that they view Annie’s Black Mirror episode “as a documentary of the future.”

In Praise Petey, Annie voices an “It Girl” from New York City who has it all until her life comes crashing down, so she has to take over her dead father’s small-town cult. Annie admitted that she doesn’t think Petey and Joan from Black Mirror would be the best of friends if they were ever together. “Joan would maybe be a bit dull for Petey,” Annie said. “She’d find her a little boring.”

Annie further gushed over her new show and said she loved the concept of the series right away. “I’ve always loved a good cult story or documentary. I think there’s so much to draw on,” the Schitt’s Creek alum said. “And the thought of a woman inheriting a cult from her dead dad, it just felt right. It felt like the right story to tell.”

Praise Petey premieres Friday, July 21st at 10:00 pm ET with two back-to-back episodes. Episodes are available next day on Hulu.