Chloe Bailey Looks Amazing In Bedazzled Body Suit During First Carnival: Photos

Chloe Bailey, 25, looked incredible in her new carnival-themed Instagram photos and videos. The singer posed in two sexy skin-revealing bedazzled bodysuits and paired them with many feathers, including pink and orange feathers and a pink feather boa. She also danced in some clips and revealed they were taken during her time at St. Lucia Carnival, in the captions.

“baby’s first carnival with @legendscarnival !!! had the best time of my entire life 😍😍🥰,” she wrote in one of the captions. “bad ting 💋,” she also cheekily wrote in the other. Once she shared the eye-catching snapshots, she received many responses from fans who complimented the looks.

“Ain’t no way that fan bout to cool off this HOT GAL 🔥🤩❤️,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “You and whoever recorded you dancing had the best time of their lives” along with a laughing emoji. A third called her “fine” and a fourth exclaimed that they “love” the photos. Chloe’s sister Halle Bailey also commented that she looked “AMAZING!”

Before Chloe posted her latest carnival photos, she made headlines when she released the music video for her song “How Does It Feel,” which featured Chris Brown, in Feb. The beauty wore a series of outfits in the video as she traded off verses with the fellow singer. Chris also called Chloe a “beautiful soul” when he promoted the video on Instagram.

“@chloebailey you are a beautiful soul… TAKE OVER THE WORLD SHAWTY and DON’T LOOK BACK! YOU ARE A QUEEN! DON’T LET NOBODY TELL YOU NO DIFFERENT! You followed your dreams and now the universe is fulfilling that manifestation,” he wrote alongside photos from the epic feature.

Before the video premiered, Chloe, who is also a part of the music group Chloe X Halle, first teased it by posting a photo of her and Chris along with the date it was being released. “2ND PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrown,” she also wrote.